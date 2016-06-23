An amputee dominated on of the toughest obstacle courses on 'American Ninja Warrior'

Artis Thompson III lost his leg in a motorcycle accident. But that hasn’t stopped him at all.

Thompson III recently wowed everyone on “American Ninja Warrior” when he dominated one of the show’s challenging obstacle courses.

This course would be difficult for just about anybody. Thompson managed to dominate it with just one leg. He can hop, run, and jump. The most stunning and inspiring part comes when Artis overcomes a particularly challenging part of the course involving logs suspended over a pool of water.

Just as it looks like he is about to slip, he gets back up:

Watch the clip, which has racked up 3.4 million views on Facebook, below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.