3 Ways A Tablet Could Make Teachers Better And Students Smarter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Amplify, a technology education company led by former New York City schools chancellor Joel Klein, is currently testing its all-tablet-based teaching and learning program in classrooms across the country. Instead of lugging textbooks or looking at the blackboard, each student has a tablet, running Amplify's software, which allows him or her to view related course materials and send instant feedback to the teacher's tablet. Watch above a demo of three cool teaching features of this experimental tablet software that could be the future of digital education. Produced by Amanda Macias. Additional camera by Will Wei.

