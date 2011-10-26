Big House? This Gadget Extends Your Wi-Fi Signal Up To A Mile

If you have trouble getting a consistent Wi-Fi signal in your mansion, yacht, or mountain-top lair, Amped Wireless‘ new signal booster could be perfect for you.
The SR600EX Pro Smart Repeater is only $180.00.
For that seemingly hefty price tag, you can extend your Wi-Fi signal “up to 1.5 miles,” according to Amped Wireless.
Considering most decent wireless routers cost upwards of $70.00, the Smart Repeater isn’t too bad of a deal to supplement your current network.
But remember to secure your network using WEP or WPA encryption and a passcode, because neighbours all around will be picking up your network.
Grab the gadget from Amped Wireless for $180.00 here.
