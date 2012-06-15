Amp'd Troubles Run North

Add another company to the list burned by Amp’d Mobile, the bankrupt “virtual” mobile phone carrier that went out of business this week. Canadian mobile phone carrier Telus, which sold Amp’d service north of the border, said its venture investment and business with Amp’d dented its second-quarter earnings by 4 cents per share. (Release [PDF] via RCR Wireless News)



Yesterday, Viacom revealed in its 10-Q filing with the SEC that it would write off $36 million for its Amp’d investment. (10-Q via MocoNews)

