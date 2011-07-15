Amp Up The Aggression And Make It Happen

In a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, Living Social founder Tim O’Shaughnessy discuses the necessity of aggressiveness in the business place saying “Whenever you think that you’re being aggressive, double or triple that.” As an entrepreneur, I agree, and commiserate with Tim’s statement that “Amping up the aggression is what’s needed “in order to take the market.”



Owning 1 of the 25 largest PR Firms in the US, I recognise that aggressiveness is an absolute trait to success. In a crowded marketplace, where people are distracted easily, determination, perseverance, and strong work ethic are necessities.

One of my favourite brands ever is Nike with a real simple message “Just Do It !” Sitting in my NY PR Agency office, I couldn’t agree more.

Ronn Torossian is the CEO of 5WPR, a NY based PR agency.

