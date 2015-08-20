AMP is increasing its dividend payout, profit jumps by one-third

Getty

Wealth management group AMP is increasing its dividend payout after lifting profit by 33% to $507 million for the half year to the end of June.

The result, within analyst expectations, was driven by strong growth in all its businesses. Underlying profit was up 12% to $570 million compared.

The company declared a 12% increase to the interim dividend to 14 cents a share. This is a payout ratio of 73% of underlying profit.

CEO Craig Meller says the performance reflects a strong contribution from the core Australian business.

“It is also particularly encouraging to see strong progress from our partnership in China,” says Meller.

Here are the results in detail:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.