AMP's Craig Meller Will Have A New-Look Management Team When He Assumes The Top Job In January

Craig Meller / AMP

Craig Meller has yet to officially assume his new role at the helm of wealth management giant AMP, but has already unveiled a management overhaul that will come into effect in next year.

Meller replaces Craig Dunn as CEO and MD in January.

AMP announced the new structure to investors today. Meller said it reflected the company’s plan to build a “leaner, more efficient and increasingly customer-driven organisation”.

Here what AMP has planned:

Now read: Here’s What Craig Meller Will Be Paid After Being Promoted To AMP CEO

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.