AMP chairman Simon McKeon has gone

Simon McKeon, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2001, has stepped down as chairman of financial services giant AMP.

“I am disappointed to leave the board following a change in my circumstances,” the mergers and acquisitions specialist said in a statement.

The former Australian of the year, former Macquarie bank executive and former chairman of the CSIRO has been chairman of AMP since May 2014.

He was paid $622,000 at AMP.

Fellow director John Palmer is postponing his retirement to act as interim chairman until a replacement can be found.

Palmer said: “We wish Simon the best for his future.”

In its latest full year results, AMP posted a 10% rise in profit to $972 million as its grew its wealth management business in Australia and expanded globally.

