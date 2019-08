Everything’s bigger in Texas. There’s large oil and cattle production. Texas is home to three of the top 25 overweight cities in the U.S.

We compiled these maps to show there’s more to the Lone Star state, but we do agree, everything is bigger in Texas.

Produced by Sam Rega



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.