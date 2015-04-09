The amount of water needed to grow these California crops is completely insane

California is the world’s fifth-largest supplier of food. Its Central Valley — a rich plot of agricultural gold that’s nearly the size of West Virginia — is where America gets virtually all of its almonds, tomatoes, pistachios, lemons, and artichokes.

But a four-year drought has put the land in grave danger, and some of these crops require so much water they are likely making the problem worse.

Here’s a visual breakdown of how much water is needed to grow (just one!) of some of our favourite foods:

Next time you grab a handful of almonds, think about the fact that every single one of those deliciously crunchy nuts required an entire gallon of water.

Happy snacking!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.