Amosu Releases Swarovski Crystal-Covered Apple Headphones

Trust Amosu to keep up the bling love with a limited edition set of swarovski studded Apple headphones.They are the perfect accompaniment to a blinged out iPhone from Goldgenie or Continental and they would even work with the iPad; again a perfect accompaniment to the 24 Karat Gold iPad or the Crystalroc iPad that is blinged with crystals too.

What is certain is that there would be no other pair of headphones as exclusive that would be studded with more than 200 magnificent crystals allowing you to listen to music as well as make and receive phone calls in bling-bling style.

Available now from Amosu Couture for 500 pounds / 800 odd USD.



