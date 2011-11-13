This Artificial Gem Promises To Make Diamonds A Thing Of The Past

You may have thought that you heard it all as far as it comes to luxurious gems. After all, the world has not heard of anything new since gold, diamonds, platinum (recently) and perhaps white gold (if you insist). However, technology is changing the luxury field too. A Laboratory Gem Maker – ‘Better than Diamond’ whose name suggests what they set out to do claim to have had some success in creating a gemstone that promises to outshine any other gem that you may have seen so far. The gem or crystal is now being patented and is described as something that naturally occurs as star dust around large carbon rich stars. Needless to say the company claims that something like Amora has never been seen on Earth ever before.



Amora displays 10% more brilliance than diamond, greater physical stability, higher colour grade than most diamonds, and over 200% more fire. Whether grown on Earth or in nature as stardust, Amora is formed in temperature extremes that would vaporize diamond. Amora will be on exhibit at the Hungarian Natural History Museum alongside Jack Hills Zircon, the oldest crystals on planet earth at 4.4 Billion years old. The display is titled “The Oldest and The Newest” crystals on the planet.

Amora H&A is F colour (true colorless) on the GIA diamond grading scale. All Amora H&A are cut to Hearts and Arrows specifications that have been optimised for Amora’s exceptional brilliance. Fewer than 1% of natural gem diamonds are cut to H&A level of precision by comparison. Further, all Amora H&A’s will be cut exclusively via robot, another industry first, to deliver super-human precision and unrivalled beauty.

If the company’s claims hold true then Amora can soon become one of the most sought after gems. It should not be too long before we start seeing the Amora on lots of places. Having learnt from De Beers, the company is planning on keeping supply extremely tight though they justify it as ‘difficulty in scaling up production, as the crystal is very difficult and slow to grow’.

The Rich Times

