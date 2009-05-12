Among Other Fantasies, Intel Ad Supposes New York Times Will Exist In 2040

As a part of its “sponsors of tomorrow” campaign, Intel is running a site-takeover on the NYTimes.com right now. It’s a mockup of the newspaper from Friday, May 11, 2040.



It features a story about a star athlete testing “positive for Android,” a US President talking to a dolphin and a weather forecast down to the minute. Cute!

But unless they were going for the really fantastic, shouldn’t the banner read “Slim’s New York Times”?

Click on the image below to expand it.

