Amol Shitole Is The 11th Most Popular Person On Wall Street Today

Courtney Comstock
silhouette shadow

Photo: Christian Haugen via Flickr

Amol Shitole is Wall Street’s 11th most popular person on Wall Street today.Being featured in a popular news story is the easiest way to make it onto Bloomberg’s list of Most Viewed Profiles, but Shitole appears to have achieved the ranking without accomplishing anything news-worthy.

As a result, the senior credit analyst at HSBC is a hotter search item than Bill Gross, Nouriel Roubini, Barack Obama, and Paul Tudor Jones today.

Congrats, Amol Shitole! 

And Happy Memorial Day weekend everyone.

