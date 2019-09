This new short movie, directed by Camille Herren for Amnesty International’s Security With Human Rights Campaign, is designed to help you understand what being tortured is like.



It’s well worth a watch — turn up your speakers, too.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Amnesty International – Hooded from Camille Herren on Vimeo.

