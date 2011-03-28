America Joins China, Iran, North Korea, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Libya And Syria As The World's Top Executors

Say what you will about the death penalty, this is a pretty embarrassing list to be on.



Amnesty’s 2010 Death Penalty Report named China as the top executor with thousands of executions. Iran came in second with 252 executions, followed by North Korea at 60, Yemen at 52, USA at 46, Saudi Arabia at 27, Libya at 18 and Syria at 17.

