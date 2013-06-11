These 'On The Corner' Ads For Argentine Sex Workers Are Brilliantly Deceptive

Jim Edwards

AMMAR is the union for sex workers in Argentina who want their trade to be safely regulated by law. The group retained Ogilvy & Mather Buenos Aires to create these corner posters. Viewed from one direction, they show a hooker plying her trade. Turn the corner, however, and it turns out she’s a mum — 86% of Argentine sex workers are mothers, AMMAR says.

The style seems borrowed from Banksy’s famous street stencils, but they’re still very, very clever:

AMMAR Corner2 argentina prostitute

 

AMMAR Corner1 argentina prostitute

 

