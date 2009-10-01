AmLaw's Global 100 - Still A Lot Of Money At The Top

Wachtell, Lipton’s profits per equity partner – let’s call it the PPEP – was down more than $900,000 this year, which sounds bad until you know that it was still $4,010,000.



The American Lawyer released its Global 100, an annual survey of U.S. and international firms that looks at who is biggest and who is, well, richest. There was some shuffling among the top 10 for PPEP, one of the most watched categories by voyeruistic and hopeful associaties.

Wachtell retained the number one spot, but last year’s number two, Cravath – the venerable white-shoe firm whose offer to its incoming first years to defer their start date earned the flashing police light from Above The Law and the headline The Mighty Are Humbled from the WSJ Law Blog – now sits at number seven. PPEP in 2008: $3,300,000. PPEP in 2009: $2,520,000.

Quinn Emanuel took over Cravath’s number two spot, one of two of the top 10 whose PPEP actually went up. Paul Weiss also saw found their pockets a little more lined with a $60,000 PPEP increase.

Cadawalader fell out of the top 10, though we’re sure the parners at Kirkland and Ellis, who came in at number 9 with $2,470,000 are happy to take their place – even if they made almost $100,000 less than last year.

Below is a chart comparing 2009’s top 10 to 2008’s. Check out AmLaw for more data and their methodology for the calculations: click here for the top 10 list (subsciption required for whole report) for 2009 and here for 2008’s top 100.

FIRM Rank (2009) PPEP (2009) Rank (2008) PPEP (2008) Wachtell, Lipton 1 $4,010,000 1 $4,945,000 Quinn Emanuel 2 $3,335,000 5 $3,010,000 Sullivan & Cromwell 3 $2,940,000 3 $3,055,000Slaughter and May (London)

4 $2,855,000 4$3,035,000

Freshfields (U.K.) 5 $2,675,000 6 $2,970,000 Paul Weiss 6 $2,655,000 9 $2,595,000 Cravath 7 $2,520,000 2 $3,300,000 Simpson Thatcher 8 $2,475,000 7 $2,875,000 Kirkland & Ellis 9 $2,470,000 12 $2,475,000 Linklaters (U.K) 10 $2,415,000 10 $2,565,000

