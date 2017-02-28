Uber's SVP of engineering steps down over sexual harassment allegations at his former job at Google

A top Silicon Valley engineer has stepped down from his role at Uber after it was discovered there were allegations of sexual harassment against him at his previous job at Google that he did not disclose when he was hired.

The engineer, Amit Singhal, is leaving Uber after Recode’s Kara Swisher notified the company of the allegations through her reporting. Singhal was SVP of engineering at Uber.

Singhal oversaw Google’s search engine for years and was considered one of the company’s most powerful executives.

Uber and Google were not immediately available for comment.

