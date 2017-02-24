Amir Khan confirms he is in talks to fight Manny Pacquiao

Martin Willetts / Getty Images Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan could fight in Dubai.

Former light-welterweight champion Amir Khan has announced he is locked in negotiations with Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao over a lucrative fight.

“Currently negotiating with Manny Pacquiao,” Khan said on Twitter. “Coming soon. Watch this space!”

The fight will likely be in the welterweight (147 pounds) category, with The Filipino Times, and The Sun suggesting that the match-up will be held in Dubai, potentially as early as April.

Khan had previously considered a battle of Britain with Kell Brook, who has since agreed to a mandatory defence of his IBF crown with unbeaten southpaw Errol Spence.

The failed negotiations with Brook may have disappointed Khan fans but the chance to compete with Pacquiao offers a far bigger pay-day and an even greater challenge.

It also presents Khan with the chance to one-up a fighter he continually played second-fiddle to when the pair both trained at the world renowned Wildcard Boxing Club in Los Angeles.

Pacquiao has long been Wildcard trainer Freddie Roach’s prized pupil. Khan frequently flew to Baguio City in order to accommodate Manny and continue working with Roach, as Pacquiao wanted to stay at home before returning to the USA late in camp for 2011 fights against Shane Mosley and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Pacquiao clearly called the shots back then but in recent years Manny has lost three of his last eight fights, including a devastating knockout loss to Marquez and a points defeat against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Khan, under the tutelage of cerebral trainer Virgil Hunter, has put together a five-fight win streak including a career-best performance against Devon Alexander, but will be looking to bounce-back after suffering a stoppage loss to teak tough middleweight Saul Alvarez.

