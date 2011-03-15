Facebook Poaches Google's Number Two M&A Guy

Photo: AP

Facebook has hired Amir Zoufonoun, the number two Google corporate development executive, Reuters reports.He’ll apparently have a similar role at Facebook.



This is a pretty big poach.

Facebook has plans to acquire 15-20 companies this year. Traditionally, Facebook has made small acquisitions, but it just raised a ton of cash from Goldman Sachs and it’s generating healthy profits. Maybe it’s time for bigger buys?

Beyond that, Facebook just keeps on hiring Googlers, which must drive Google execs nuts.

