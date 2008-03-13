Amie Street's New Star: Ashley Alexandra Dupre

Who’s Ashley Alexandra Dupre? See this New York Times story for details. Or check out her profile on Amie Street, the Queens-based online music startup. AmieStreet prices songs based on popularity, and as of this morning, you could get Ashley’s music for free. As of this post, it’s now going for 30 cents. Hurry before it gets more expensive (or Amie Street crashes).



Update: Ashley’s first song — “What We Want” — hit Amie Street’s top price of 98 cents before midnight last night. Overnight she’s uploaded a second track — “Move Ya Body” — and this one seems to be selling briskly, too. It’s already at 98 cents.

How many tracks has Ashley actually sold? Amie Street won’t say. But the company does note that her page is now more popular than those of artists you’d actually heard of before this week.

