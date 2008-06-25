Amie Street Links Up With The Orchard

Amie Street, the online store that prices digital music based on its popularity, has added music from the Orchard’s digital catalogue, which may significantly boost the New York start-up’s offerings.



To date, Amie Street has only offered music from a handful of well-known artists (one of whom was Eliot Spitzer’s pal Ashley Alexandra Dupre). Which means that it’s more of a place to go hunting for interesting and off-the-beaten path new stuff — not stuff you know you want to buy. So landing big deals like the Orchard (ORCD) could be a big help.

Alas, Amie Street won’t say how much of the Orchard’s catalogue it will actually be able to sell, so hard to assess how significant this really is. What would be genuinely impressive is if Amie Street can get one of the four major labels on board. The majors have said they’re interested in variable pricing — much like Amie Street offers — but haven’t actually done a deal that offers that. But we hear optimistic noises that something might happen before the end of the year with at least one of the biggies.

