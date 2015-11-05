The largest US government lab just 3D printed a home and car that power each other

The future of smart energy-efficient homes may be all about sharing. This is the concept behind AMIE, the Additive Manufacturing Integrated Energy concept by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the largest science and energy lab of the U.S. Department of Energy.

Both the one-room shelter and the vehicle are constructed using 3D printed panels. An intelligent bidirectional technology wirelessly shares solar and natural gas power between the home and the vehicle.

