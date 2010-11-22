Amidst Corruption, The FIFA Head Admits Collusion Is Inevitable In World Cup

Photo: Reuters

FIFA suspended Nigerian soccer executive Amos Adamu after investigative reporters produced video evidence that he was seeking cash in exchange for his vote on the 2018 World Cup host nation.He faces a three year ban and $10,000 fine. Four other FIFA execs were slapped with various fines and suspensions.



The allegations against Adamu first surfaced when undercover journalists from the UK’s Sunday Times posed as lobbyists for a U.S. bid and met with Adamu and Temaii. Adamu told them his vote would go to the country that could provide cash – specifically, $800,000 – that he would use to construct soccer infrastructure in Nigeria.

The Sunday Times has come under fire for its role in the the investigation, but FIFA moved quickly to punish these executives in an effort to assure the voting process for the upcoming World Cup host nations was fair.

Still, FIFA president Sepp Blatter said he was resigned to the fact that collusion in the selection process was inevitable. Eight of the 22 eligible voting nations are bidding to host either the 2018, or 2022 World Cups.

Not coincidentally, reports arose that 2018 bidder Spain-Portugal agreed to vote for 2022 candidate Qatar, in exchange for their 2018 vote. And those countries might not be the only ones. But without undeniable evidence to the contrary, Blatter admitted there was nothing FIFA could do.

