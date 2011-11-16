Amid Whispers Of A $300 Million Buyout Offer, PubMatic Hires An IPO-Ready CFO

Pubmatic, a company that helps publishers like the Huffington Post determine when it is best to run which ads, just hired a CFO named Steve Pantelick.



Pantelick was previously CFO of Ofoto/Kodak Gallery and a company called Aggregate Knowledge. Pubmatic’s press release says the new CFO “delivers IPO experience.”

We first heard about Pubmatic’s plans for an IPO earlier this week, when a reliable industry source reached us to share a rumour about Pubmatic.

This source said a Pubmatic executive and another plugged-in industry executive told him that Pubmatic recently fielded a $300 million takeout offer from Amazon, but turned it down in favour of going for an IPO.

A source close to Pubmatic management would not confirm this rumour, but did say that Pubmatic is, like many ad tech startups, often engaged in “strategic” discussions with companies like Adobe, Google, Akamai, and yes, Amazon.

A third source, one who works at the kind of company that would possibly acquire Pubmatic, says what’s going on here is that Pubmatic is “shopping itself.”

PubMatic CEO Rajeev Goel declined to comment on rumours. We emailed Amazon about this story but never heard back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.