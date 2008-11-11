Amid Cuts, Revision3 Triples Revenues

Digg cofounder Kevin Rose’s other company, Web TV venture Revision3, cut three shows and two distribution deals at the end of October. But never mind all that, says MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka. A source tells him the company is on its way to tripling its 2007 revenues in 2008:



The one metric the company really should be boasting about isn’t included in the release: Revision3 will have tripled its revenues, to $3 million, by the end of 2008, a person familiar with the company tells me. Even better, ad sales ticked up significantly in the 4th quarter, even as the the Web ad market began sputtering. Revision3 is on track to book more than $1 million in the last three months of 2008, I’m told.

