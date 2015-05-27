The wealth manager who had an affair with a client and could cost Morgan Stanley $400 million has vanished from their website

Wealthtrack Morgan Stanley’s Ami Forte

The Morgan Stanley advisor accused of overcharging a client who she was also dating has been largely scrubbed from the company’s webpages.

However, she is still empoyed at the bank, a Morgan Stanley spokesperson tells us.

After Business Insider reported last week that Ami Forte was at the center of a legal dispute that could cost the bank $US400 million, it appears that Morgan Stanley removed her profile.

Here’s what Forte’s profile used to say. Business Insider copied portions of Forte’s biography, along with a few photos:

“Ami has been in the industry since 1994 and joined Morgan Stanley* and its predecessor firms in 2000. Currently, she works out of the firm’s Palm Harbour office. Ami is one of the few female members of the Morgan Stanley*’s Chairman’s Club, qualifying consistently since 2001. She is amongst the first Financial Advisors that were given the designation of Managing Director within Morgan Stanley*, and attended the Wharton School Senior Advisor Program in 2003. In 2007, Barron’s selected Ami as one of the “Top 100 Financial Advisors” and has maintained that ranking for six consecutive years. She was also named in Barron’s “Top 100 Women’s Financial Advisors,” where she is currently ranked #1 in the nation for the second year in a row*. Additionally, she has been profiled in Barron’s Magazine, featured in Business Week, Dow Jones Newswire, St. Petersburg Times, Gulf Coast Business Review, Pink Magazine and Research Magazine, and has been a guest on Fox Business News with Neil Cavuto. Ami is a very active member of the community and has assisted many worthwhile organisations including: The Hospice Foundation of the Florida Suncoast, Suncoast Children’s Dream Fund and Gulf Coast Oncology. She also volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House, and is a member of the board of Ruth Eckerd Hall and Operations PAR Inc., an organisation that assists children and families in crisis within Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties.”

Morgan Stanley website One of the images that appears to have been removed from Morgan Stanley’s website includes Ami Forte and her son, Evan, who also works at the bank.

Morgan Stanley and Forte are awaiting the resolution of a hearing with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The bank is facing up to $US400 million in penalties after allegations that the account belonging to Home Shopping Network co-founder Roy Speer was overcharged through 12,000 unapproved transactions.

In the FINRA hearing, it was learned Forte had been having an affair with Speer, a source told Business Insider.

