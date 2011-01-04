AMHERST SECURITIES: The Mortgage Loan Problem Is Much Worse Than You Think

Henry Blodget
Glenn Beck's houseDoes Glenn Beck have a mortgage?

Photo: gawker.com

The latest from Amherst Securities on the mortgage market.Key points:

  • Only 10%-20% of loans that go delinquent ever get permanently cured
  • Most loans that are temporarily cured go bad again
  • The number of loans going bad is still relatively high
  • Performing loans with negative equity are much more likely to go bad than performing loans with positive equity
  • Those who are focusing only on “delinquent” loans are underestimating the risk above
  • The problem is worse than you think

Amherst Mortgage Insight January 3, 2011

