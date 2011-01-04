AMHERST SECURITIES: The Mortgage Loan Problem Is Much Worse Than You Think

Does Glenn Beck have a mortgage?

The latest from Amherst Securities on the mortgage market.Key points:



Only 10%-20% of loans that go delinquent ever get permanently cured

Most loans that are temporarily cured go bad again

The number of loans going bad is still relatively high

Performing loans with negative equity are much more likely to go bad than performing loans with positive equity

Those who are focusing only on “delinquent” loans are underestimating the risk above

The problem is worse than you think

Amherst Mortgage Insight January 3, 2011



