AMHERST SECURITIES: The Mortgage Loan Problem Is Much Worse Than You Think

The latest from Amherst Securities on the mortgage market.Key points:
- Only 10%-20% of loans that go delinquent ever get permanently cured
- Most loans that are temporarily cured go bad again
- The number of loans going bad is still relatively high
- Performing loans with negative equity are much more likely to go bad than performing loans with positive equity
- Those who are focusing only on “delinquent” loans are underestimating the risk above
- The problem is worse than you think
Amherst Mortgage Insight January 3, 2011
