Amgen: Cuomo's Full Of It

Amgen has responded to the charges of corruption and fraud related to its big anemia drug, Aranesp, made by New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo today along with 14 other states.



Amgen spokesman David Polk told us “We believe that the allegations are without merit, and we look forward to the opportunity to examine these matters with the states before the Court.”

Polk adds: “Because this lawsuit is now in litigation, we are limited in our remarks,” and that “Amgen has a solid compliance program and Code of Conduct called “Do The Right Thing,” and we expect that all of our employees follow it at all times.”

AMGN was down 0.56 today, or -1.03%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.