Here's how much the average Amex, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover card owners spend per month

Different credit card holders spend differently.

Those who use American Express as their primary card spend the most per month on average — around $US1,687, according to a chart published by Morgan Stanley’s Cheryl Pate.

Meanwhile, those using Visa, Discover, and MasterCard as their primary cards spend less than half that amount — at $US843, $US737, and $US639 per month on average respectively.

“While competition has intensified and some competitors are picking up share, Amex continues to resonate with affluent customers,” writes Pate. “Amex’s primary cardmember base skews much higher to affluent clients than other networks.”

Interestingly, the difference wasn’t so pronounced a decade ago.

Although ten years ago those using Amex as their primary card still spent more than others at $US875, Discover, MasterCard, and Visa holders didn’t trail too far behind.

Check it out below.

