Sacred Winds Communications Wins Shine A Light Prize!

Your votes have been counted, and the winner of the Shine A Light program is Sacred Winds Communications, a telecommunications company bringing phone and internet service to the Navajo people in Albequerque, New Mexico.



American Express and NBC Universal are proud to support small businesses, which are the driving force behind growth and innovation in the American economy. They partnered to create the Shine A Light program to honour standout small businesses everywhere. Thanks to your votes, Sacred Winds Communications will receive $100,000 in grant and marketing support from American Express.

American Express and NBC Universal are thrilled to congratulate all three finalist business owners and all the hard-working small businesses that were nominated.

Tune in on Sunday morning to see the winner on the “Your Business” show on MSNBC!

?” align=”left” size=”xlarge” nocrop=”true” clear=”true”]Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.