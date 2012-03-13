AmEx Partners With Twitter To Launch Daily Deals

American Express and Twitter have teamed up to launch a new daily deals initiative that might just kick old-fashioned couponing to the curb.



With the new program, cardmembers save by synching their American Express cards to their Twitter accounts. By tweeting hashtags tailored to the store, customers load offers on to their card that are then activated when they make a purchase.

Participating companies include big retail and food chains like McDonald’s, Whole Foods, Best Buy and H&M.

Like RetailMeNot’s coupon app, this is another deals program debuting at SXSW, though it differs by letting customers interact directly with their own accounts to reap the savings.

And instead of saving beforehand, customers receive credits a few days after their purchase.

Check @AmericanExpress for more deals tweets, then watch the video below to see how it all works:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

