Some Amex cardholders can get $100 back on stays at luxury hotels like the Ritz and the St. Regis, but not everyone is eligible. Here's how to see if you are.

Amex Offers are deals for cash back or bonus points, available to Amex cardholders.

Cards from the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express to the American Express® Gold Card are eligible.

One current offer gets eligible cardholders $US100 back on Marriott bookings of at least $US500 with select brands.

The offer only applies to high-end brands like EDITION and JW Marriott, so meeting the $US500 minimum shouldn’t be difficult.

Not all Amex cardholders will be eligible – Amex Offers are targeted, so everyone will see different deals in their account.

If you have an Amex card and you’re looking into booking travel for the holiday season or an upcoming vacation, you should check to see if you’re targeted for this Amex Offer.

Offer details

Until December 31, eligible Amex cardholders can get $US100 back as a statement credit when they spend at least $US500 on room rates or room charges at select Marriott brands. The eligible brands are definitely the pricier ones in the Marriott portfolio:

EDITION

Ritz-Carlton

The Luxury Collection

St. Regis

W Hotels

JW Marriott

This offer is only valid for charges made at the above Marriott hotel brands, and only for properties in the US and US territories, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. You need to make the Marriott booking directly through Marriott – either online, through the app, or by calling.

If you have a Marriott-branded Amex card, like the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, that’s eligible for this offer, that would be an ideal option for booking your stay, as you’d earn bonus points and be able to enjoy perks of complimentary elite status.

How Amex Offers work

Amex Offers are targeted, which means that not everyone will see the same deals when they log in to their account. The more Amex cards you have, the better your chance at having a certain offer.

You need to add the offer to your Amex account before you make the purchase in order to get the bonus Amex points. Here’s how you do that:

Log in to your online Amex account. You’ll see icons in the top right for each of the cards you hold. Click which one you want to find offers for. Once you’re viewing the correct card, scroll down on the main account page. Keep scrolling and click “View All” to see all available offers on that card. When you find one you want to use, click “Add to Card.” If you want to confirm that it’s been activated, click the “Added to Card” tab. Repeat for each card you have.



Amex Offers aren’t the only reason to consider an Amex credit or charge card, but they’re a valuable perk, especially since offers change all the time and you can find deals from brands like Levi’s, Starbucks, Adidas, and Best Buy.

If you don’t have an Amex card, here are some great ones to consider:

The Platinum Card from American Express – It has a $US550 annual fee, but more perks than just about any other rewards credit card. Get up to $US200 in Uber credits each year, up to $US200 in airline incidental fee credits each year, and up to $US100 in Saks credits each year. You’ll earn 5x points on flights booked directly with the airlines or Amex Travel, and get access to various airport lounges.

It has a $US550 annual fee, but more perks than just about any other rewards credit card. Get up to $US200 in Uber credits each year, up to $US200 in airline incidental fee credits each year, and up to $US100 in Saks credits each year. You’ll earn 5x points on flights booked directly with the airlines or Amex Travel, and get access to various airport lounges. American Express Gold Card – If you eat out, this card can be a very rewarding option, because it earns 4x points at restaurants. You also get up to $US10 each month in the form of statement credits when you make a purchase at GrubHub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Boxed, and participating Shake Shacks. There’s a $US250 annual fee.

If you eat out, this card can be a very rewarding option, because it earns 4x points at restaurants. You also get up to $US10 each month in the form of statement credits when you make a purchase at GrubHub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Boxed, and participating Shake Shacks. There’s a $US250 annual fee. Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express –If cash back is more up your alley, the Blue Cash Preferred is a great choice thanks to 6% back at US supermarkets (on up to $US6,000 per year, then 1% back) and on select US streaming services, and 3% back on transit and at US gas stations (and 1% on back everything else). There’s a $US95 annual fee.



