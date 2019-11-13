Just in time for Black Friday, some Amex cardholders are eligible for $30 back at Best Buy

Associated Press/Bebeto Matthews

One of the benefits of having an Amex card is getting access to Amex Offers.

Amex Offers are deals for cash back or bonus points for shopping with retailers like Instacart, Amazon, and Casper.

One current Amex offer can get you $US30 back or 3,000Amex Membership Rewards points when you spend at least $US300 with Best Buy.

Check your Amex card accounts to see if you’re eligible for this offer. If you are, you have until December 31 to make qualifying purchases to get the cash back or bonus points.

If you have an Amex card like the Platinum Card® from American Express, the American Express® Gold Card, or the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, you could be eligible for cash back or bonus points when you make a Best Buy purchase.

Offer details

If you’re eligible for this Amex Offer and add it to your account, you can get $US30 back as a statement credit when you spend $US300 or more at Best Buy. Another version of the offer gets you 3,000 Amex points when you spend $US300 or more at Best Buy.

According to The Points Guy, Amex points are worth 2 cents apiece when you redeem them with airline and hotel travel partners, so if you were eligible for the points version of this Best Buy offer, your points would be worth about double the cash back from the other version of the offer.

The offer allows you to make multiple purchases to meet the minimum of $US300 – so you don’t have to spend $US300 all at once. The offer is valid at participating Best Buy locations in the US and US territories, and at bestbuy.com.

My colleague sent me this offer after seeing it on Doctor of Credit, and while I don’t have it attached to my Amex Platinum or my other two Amex cards, reported it was available on three of his Amex card accounts.

If you are eligible for this Amex Offer with Best Buy, make sure to check out the retailer’s Black Friday deals, which include discounts on the iPhone, savings on laptops from brands like Apple and Microsoft, and more.



How Amex Offers work

Amex Offers are targeted, which means that not everyone will see the same deals when they log in to their account. The more Amex cards you have, the better your chance at having a certain offer.

You need to add the offer to your Amex account before you make the purchase in order to get the bonus Amex points or the cash back. Here’s how you do that:

Log in to your online Amex account. You’ll see icons in the top right for each of the cards you hold. Click which one you want to find offers for. Once you’re viewing the correct card, scroll down on the main account page. Keep scrolling and click “View All” to see all available offers on that card. When you find one you want to use, click “Add to Card.” If you want to confirm that it’s been activated, click the “Added to Card” tab. Repeat for each card you have.

Amex Offers aren’t the only reason to consider an Amex credit or charge card, but they’re a valuable perk, especially since offers change all the time and you can find deals from brands like Levi’s, Starbucks, and Adidas.

If you don’t have an Amex card, here are some great ones to consider:

The Platinum Card from American Express– It has a $US550 annual fee, but more perks than just about any other rewards credit card. Get up to $US200 in Uber credits each year, up to $US200 in airline incidental fee credits each year, and up to $US100 in Saks credits each year. You’ll earn 5x points on flights booked directly with the airlines or Amex Travel, and get access to various airport lounges.

It has a $US550 annual fee, but more perks than just about any other rewards credit card. Get up to $US200 in Uber credits each year, up to $US200 in airline incidental fee credits each year, and up to $US100 in Saks credits each year. You’ll earn 5x points on flights booked directly with the airlines or Amex Travel, and get access to various airport lounges. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express – If cash back is more up your alley, the Blue Cash Preferred is a great choice thanks to 6% back at US supermarkets (on up to $US6,000 per year, then 1% back) and on select US streaming services, and 3% back on transit and at US gas stations (and 1% on back everything else). There’s a $US95 annual fee.

If cash back is more up your alley, the Blue Cash Preferred is a great choice thanks to 6% back at US supermarkets (on up to $US6,000 per year, then 1% back) and on select US streaming services, and 3% back on transit and at US gas stations (and 1% on back everything else). There’s a $US95 annual fee. American Express® Green Card – This card just got a complete makeover, and it’s now a great option for earning travel rewards on your spending at restaurants and on a wide variety of travel expenses. It has a $US150 annual fee, but if you can take full advantage of its annual statement credits for CLEAR membership and LoungeBuddy, you can recoup that money and then some.

