American Express is waiving late fees and lowering interest rates for cardholders impacted by the coronavirus

If your income has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak and you’re no longer able to pay your bills, your credit card issuer may be able to help.

American Express is offering assistance such as lower monthly payments, waived late fees, and temporarily lowered interest rates through its financial hardship program.

You can contact Amex online via its chat tool or call 1-866-703-4169 to discuss your options.

Most credit card issuers run hardship programs meant to help customers through tough financial times, but they’re becoming more visible now that layoffs have become an everyday occurrence.

If you’re an American Express customer and your financial situation has altered as a result of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, you could be eligible for various types of assistance.

On its financial hardship program landing page, the issuer says it may be able to offer the following solutions:

Lowering your monthly payment

Providing relief from late payment fees

Temporarily lowering your interest rate

Preventing your accounts from going past due or further past due if you abide by the program’s terms and conditions

How to contact Amex to discuss financial hardship assistance

You have two options for contacting Amex: You can log into your Amex account online and start a chat with customer service, or you can call American Express at 1-866-703-4169 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. EST.



