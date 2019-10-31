If your business spends a lot with FedEx, you might want to apply for the Amex Business Gold by November 6 to be eligible for up to $500 back

If you spend a lot on shipping purchases for your business, you might want to apply for the American Express® Business Gold Card sooner than later.

It’s currently offering up to $US500 back in statement credits when you make qualifying purchases with FedEx in the first three months.

This bonus is only available until November 6, so you don’t have much time left to get it.

The Business Gold card also offers perks like up to 4x points on your spending and a 25% rebate when you pay with points for airfare through Amex.

If you want a small-business credit card to maximise your spending, the Amex Business Gold is worth a look. At $US295 a year, it’s less expensive than the Business Platinum® Card from American Express with a $US595 annul fee.

The Business Gold is also more rewarding for purchases like shipping and online advertising – you can earn 4x points on the two select categories where you spend the most each month (from a list of six options) on up to $US150,000 in spending each year.

And if you spend a lot on shipping for your small business or for a side hustle like selling items online, now could be an especially good time to apply for the Business Gold card.

Keep in mind that we’re focusing on the rewards and perks that make these credit cards great options, not things like interest rates and late fees, which will far outweigh the value of any points or miles. It’s important to practice financial discipline when using credit cards by paying your balances in full each month, making payments on time, and only spending what you can afford to pay back.

Business Gold welcome bonus details

If you apply by November 6, you can earn up to $US500 back in the form of statement credits when you make qualifying purchases with FedEx using your Business Gold. To get the $US500 back, you need to make qualifying FedEx purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Before launching this bonus in August, Amex offered 35,000Membership Rewards points to new cardholders who spent $US5,000 on the Business Gold card in the first three months from account opening.

Based on The Points Guy’s valuations, 35,000 Amex points are worth $US700 – but if you don’t want to use points for travel, the FedEx bonus could be more valuable to you.

Other card benefits

The Business Gold earns 4x points on the two categories where you spend the most each month, from the following list of categories:

Airfare purchased directly from airlines

US purchases for advertising in select media

US purchases at gas stations

US purchases made directly from select technology providers of computer hardware, software, and cloud solutions

US purchases at restaurants

US purchases for shipping

You’ll earn 4x points on up to $US150,000 spent in these two top monthly categories each year, then you’ll earn 1 point per dollar.

The Business Gold card also offers an airline bonus that gets you 25% of your points back when you use them to book business- or first-class flights or a flight in any class of service with your selected Amex airline via Pay With Points on Amex Travel.

If you want to earn up to $US500 back in statement credits on FedEx purchases, make sure you apply for this card by November 6.

