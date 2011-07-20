Wall-Streeter Gets Kicked Off The Bachelorette, But Will Star In Another Reality TV Show

Ames and Ashley out on a picnic

Photo: ABC

Ames Brown, a Portfolio Manager who is currently pursuing his DBA from Harvard, got kicked off the Bachelorette last night.Ashley Hebert, the Bachelorette, was impressed by his multiple degrees (BA from Yale, a masters from Columbia), his work-out bod (he sees a personal trainer 6 times a week) and high-paying Wall Street career, but clearly not enough to keep him around.



There are three remaining contestants on the Bachelorette, and Wall Streeter Brown came in “Fourth Place.”

Ames went to a small boarding school in Connecticut, The Kent School. Then to Harvard, after which he work for a large Wall Street bank. (We think that Ames Brown used to work for Credit Suisse, but are unable to confirm this.) What we can confirm is that the Portfolio Manager will be competing for $250,000 in new season of the Bachelor Pad, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He seemed quite broken up after losing Ashley, saying, “I’ve fallen in love with someone who clearly did not fall in love with me back.”

Aw.

Brown said on “The Bachelorette” that he is still looking for love.

