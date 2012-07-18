AmeriGas Employees Allegedly Cussed Out Customers In A Complaints Forum

Photo: Youtube
Propane giant AmeriGas recently sued online complaints forum Pissed Consumer for trademark infringement.Gas company executives were presumably upset with how high the complaints page ranks when you search for their brand name.
Unfortunately for them, Pissed Consumer took the opportunity to make AmeriGas look even worse. In court documents, the consumer forum claimed that users with AmeriGas IP addresses logged onto Pissed Consumer and responded to complaints with “comments that mock, belittle and abuse.”
Some of these comments allegedly made by AmeriGas employees are pretty obnoxious:
(i)
“u r stupid”
(ii)
“You people need to take responsibility for your [own] actions or lack of
action. Pay your bill! Stop being an idiot! JAR1953, you may be the
biggest idiot of all!”
(iii)
“Actually they still do bill their customers who pay on time. Deadbeat
customer[s] have to pay prior to getting a delivery. Can’t blame amerigas
for your bad credit rating.”
(iv)
“It amazing. Every complaint I read on this site about Amerigas has to do
with an idiot running out of gas and then they are pissed that Amerigas
wont just drop everything, screw all their other customers that called when
they were supposed to and rush a delivery out to them at 3:00AM without
any additional charges applied. Are you idiots brain dead? . . . I have a real
simple solution, get your lazy arse of[f] of your couch and check your tank
regularly and quit looking for handouts!! They are trying to run a business
and it is amazing they can successfully do it with morons like you!”
(v)
“Are you for real, Amerigas charges you for propane once no matter how
much you use. Are you really that dumb that you think they are charging
you twice for your propane[?] By the way, I have a bridge for sale if you
are interested regardless of how much you have used up out of it.”
(vi)
“Do you expect ANYONE to believe you or that you missed just one
payment or is it more realistic that you are a fucking deadbeat that with
way too much free time on your hands? Get a job and pay your bills and
you don’t have to worry about the price they are charging you. As for you
Competition, you were in the meeting when they discussed underfilling
tanks intentionally? you and this moron from Cape Cod should move in
together and share whoa is me stories. It is obvious that you do not have a
job since you are here at all hours of the night. See the times he is posting
everyone. Someone with a job is not up at 1:53AM or 12:15AM. Maybe if
you had a job you would be less bitter about decent people trying to make
a living.”
(vii)
“Instead of wasting your time on here bitching about their prices go out
and find another company. It’s pretty simple.”
(viii) “Propane expands! If you fill it to the max the thing is going to explode!
YOU ARE AN IDIOT!”
(ix)
“Whoa is me, quit [whining] about the free handouts you are not
getting!!!!! Amerigas is not a charity they are a for profit company but I
know, they should give you propane for free [because] you had a heart
attack or you have 8 kids. give me a break, take responsibility for your
own actions for once in your life!!”
(x)
“Yea get rid of them now, you see all 100 pissed customers on this
website in the last 5 years. I mean come on they only have what, 1.3
million customers and for 100 to complain. That is[almost] .0000001% of
their entire customer base. or maybe it is just you idiots with nothing
better to do but bitch and complain that AmeriGas wouldn’t just drop
everything when you say so and come out and service your tank, screw the
other 1,299,998 [customers] they have because you too are obviously
more important than everyone else. Maybe if you had a job you would
spend more time earning a living instead of expecting everything to be
handed to you!!!!!”
(xi)
“To all the morons posting on this page, Amerigas did not let you run out
of gas, your own cheap lazy a$$es [sic] selves did. Because you are too
lazy to check your tank [regularly] to see it was low or to broke to have
the money to order when you should have you let it get down to fumes
then expect Amerigas to drop everything for you! They tell you to order
with plenty left in your tank, especially in the winter when they are in the
middle of their busiest season, but you do not listen! Then you run out and
blame them. They do have a forecast plan where they come out and fill
your tank according to your usage and those customer NEVER run out of
gas but that would require you deadbeats to have money available for
heating your homes all the time but you obviously can’t manage your
finances well enough to do this so you go without heat. Now really, who’s
fault is it that your tank runs out, the company that is in business to sell
propane or the idiots who forget to call? Get a life and stop blaming others
for your stupidity!”
(xii)
“Really a-hole? with everything going on in the world, Earthquakes,
Tsunami’s, War, famine, Etc. your stupid a$$ is worried about only getting
your propane tank filled to 65% instead of 80%. Maybe you should spend
your spare time brushing up on your grammar or your english instead of
subjecting the rest of the world to your self-centered, idiotic comments!”
(xiii) “Like you would honestly get anywhere by taking them to court. They
make billions. What lawyer could you possibly get that could match
theirs? And if it their asset, they can step onto your property anytime they
want to. Idiot.”
