The 28 best food and drink festivals in the US, ranked

Yelp ranked the best food and drink festivals in the United States based on customer reviews.

Food and drink festivals are a great way to learn about a city’s culture and taste dishes you wouldn’t usually get to try.

The list of top festivals includes plenty of barbecue cook-offs, a Thai food festival, and an event paying homage to Asia’s famous night markets.

According to Yelp, the best food festival in the country is the SOS Wild and Crazy Taco Night, which is held in April in Costa Mesa, California.

You can learn so much about a place through its food and drink scene – and a festival is the perfect place to start. The best eateries gather in one location, eager to show off their most innovative creations or traditional classics.

Whether you’re diving into a warm plate of beignets drizzled in hot fudge at the French Quarter Festival in New Orleans, or sampling endless slices of bacon at Baconfest in Chicago, there truly is a food festival for every taste bud.

Insider worked with Yelp to devise an all-time list of the best food and drink festivals in the US. Keep reading to find out the ultimate ranking of food festivals across the US, according to Yelp users.

28. Baconfest Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Baconfest Chicago/Peter Tsai/Facebook Crowds sample a wide variety of bacon flavours.

“Once a year an event happens which brings me so close to a heart attack…I can usually feel my organs shutting down. BACONFESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSST!!!! This was my third time going to Baconfest and it was as fun as ever. My favourite part of the 2017 Baconfest was exchanging some pleasantries with Bobby Flay! My life is now complete.” – Yelp user Sarah S.

Baconfest Chicago will be held on April 18, 2020.

27. Queens Taste, Queens, New York

Queens Taste/Facebook A chef carefully plates a few dishes for hungry visitors to try.

“So many delicious stalls – heavy on coffee, alcohol, and sweets, though with more than enough savoury options for a full dinner. Highlights included Casa Del Chef trout, Lion City Coffee Singaporean breakfast, Mighty Oak coffee, Corazón de México mole tacos, and Layla’s Handmade Mediterranean Sweets.” – Yelp user Carl B.

Queens Taste will be on May 5, 2020.

26. Chomp and Stomp Chilli Cook-off and Bluegrass Festival, Atlanta, Georgia

“The chilli overall was great (and perfect for the weather!), with different flavour profiles, level of spice, styles. After we were done sampling chilli, we walked around the whole festival (which was pretty sprawling), where there were bluegrass bands performing at different parks, arts and crafts vendors, desserts and pastries like sweet cheats and little tart bakeshop.” –Yelp user Maria L.

The 2020 date has yet to be announced, but will most likely be in late fall 2020.

25. Sowa Open Market, Boston, Massachusetts

SoWa Boston/Facebook Get in the holiday spirit as you taste winter recipes under twinkle lights.

“Came for Lamb Jam (stuffed my face and my belly to explosion), stayed for the fun! Food trucks and walking stuff to do. Didn’t realise how up and up this neighbourhood was!” – Yelp user Rita V.

This year, SoWa Open Market will be every Sunday from May to October.

24. Town Point Virginia Wine Festival, Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Festevents/Facebook Guests have their glasses ready to sample new and inventive flavours.

“If you leave this event sober or angry you have no one to blame but yourself. The wine flows aplenty and the atmosphere is friendly and fun. Grab a glass, walk around, go up to a wine vendor’s table, get your sample on, smile, have a good time, and repeat.” – Yelp user Jordan B.

Town Point Virginia Wine Festival will be on May 16 and 17, 2020.

23. Big Texas Beer Fest, Dallas, Texas

“Dallas has no shortage of kickass events nearly every week, so it’s hard to stand out. The Big Texas Beer Fest does just that. And you don’t have to be a beer connoisseur to see why. The crowd is unreal – in three short years it’s bigger than any other celebration of beer you can find in the area. Not only that, but they have EVERYTHING!” – Yelp user Helina M.

This year, Big Texas Beer Fest will be on March 27.

22. Croquetapalooza, Miami, Florida

Burger Beast’s CroquetaPalooza Dos Croquetas won the Croquetapalooza People’s Choice Award for 2019 with a Medianoche Croqueta.

“I’ve gone to this event 3 years in a row and I feel like each year is better than the last. To our benefit, chefs from all over compete for top croqueta honours. It’s fun to talk to chefs and learn what inspired them to create their unique croquetas. Obviously, some flavour combinations don’t appeal to everyone but I’m sure you will find that croqueta that will make you go aye aye aye aye!!! Also don’t miss the croqueta eating contest.” –Yelp user Victor M.

The date of Croquetapalooza has not yet been announced, but will likely be in December 2020.

21. Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, Orlando, Florida

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images ‘The Chew’ broadcasts from the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

“Favourite festival! Always a great time! For the price of admission, plus food and drinks, you can travel around the world and sip & bite for the many countries and destinations!” –Yelp user Aubrey F.

The dates for the 2020 festival have not been announced, but will likely occur between late August and late November.

20. Magic City Brewfest, Birmingham, Alabama

Ben Nigh/INSIDER Learn about craft beer and sample the best that Alabama has to offer.

“This. Was. So. Cool. Walking in all you could see was beer stands, beautiful fountains, and tons of people having a great time. I was astonished at the amount of beer you could try and the variety was so great. It’s a perfect experience to really find out what brands of beer you like without spending a ton of money.” – Yelp user Caoilin H.

The date for Magic City Brewfest has not yet been announced, but is expected to be in August 2020.

19. Festival of Nations, St. Louis, Missouri

International Institute St. Louis/Facebook The entrance into a busy Festival of Nations, put on by the International Institute St. Louis.

“This event is full of character, culture, activities, food from all around the world and live entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.” – Yelp user Christy A.

This year, the Festival of Nations will be held August 22-23.

18. Indiana Microbrewers Festival, Bloomington, Indiana

Brewers of Indiana Guild/Facebook Sample beers from over 100 Hosier breweries.

“Great event. We enjoyed being able to try so many different beers we would never order (like strawberry jalapeno and peanut butter and jelly). The event was set up very well to accommodate the large amount of people, and the map and tents were set up in an easy to navigate way. ” – Yelp user Erin M.

This year, the Indiana Microbrewers Festival will be on July 25.

17. Broad Appetit, Richmond, Virginia

Broad Appetite/Facebook Cool down with a fancy horchata from Broad Appetite.

“This event is a highlight of the year for me. If you are into trying new restaurants/food, then this is the event for you. A portion of Broad Street is closed down and different restaurants and vendors set up and offer select food tastings for about $US3-4! You also have the option of trying different beer, wine, and cider.” – Yelp user Olivia B.

This year, Broad Appetite will be on June 7.

16. South Beach Wine and Food Festival: Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village, Miami Beach, Florida

“It’s only February of this year and I have a feeling that I have experienced the best food event of the year already. One word: Wow.” – Yelp user Rabia J.

This year, the festival will be on February 22.

15. French Quarter Festival, New Orleans, Louisiana

French Quarter Fest/Facebook Beignet fries with chocolate sauce at French Quarter Festival in New Orleans.

“Awesome way to sample & experience the taste & culture of New Orleans. Multiple performance stages and several food & drink tents – You’ll hear sounds of old country to jazz to zydeco to covers to popular hits. You’ll get to taste & sip local beers, frozen drinks, spicy cocktails, and NOLA favourites from Po’boys, gator, southern plates, and seafood.” – Yelp user Marie L.

This year, French Quarter Fest will be happening April 16-19.

14. NuLu Fest, Louisville, Kentucky

“Great event packed with good music and fun vendors. I was surprised at the vendor prices being reasonably low. Many festivals try to gouge you but not here. The stores were busy but moving quickly and happy for the extra business.” – Yelp user David B.

The festival will be in September.

13. Eat Real Festival, Oakland, California

“This is by far one of my favourite summer festivals. It is the perfect way to put a cap on summer and try all the new things, old places and everything in between. My sisters, friends and I have attended every Summer for years now.” – Yelp user Elaysha J.

This year, the festival will be in September.

12. Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, Sparks, Nevada

“Lines can get pretty long but the wait is more than worth it for some of these spots! Memphis ribs was the best I thought! Bought their sauce, had some ribs, brisket only no bun, and the pulled pork Mac n cheese! The family was hooked!” – Yelp user Ryan Z.

The festival will be held September 2-7, 2020.

11. Tailspin Ale Fest, Louisville, Kentucky

“I’ve been to beer fests, wine fests and margarita fests. This one definitely is impressive and tops my list.” – Yelp user Lorie L.

This year, the festival will be on March 7.

10. Meadful Things and Outciders Festival, Indianapolis, Indiana

New Day Craft / Facebook A large selection of both beer and food.

“This is my favourite ‘festival’ that is based on alcohol! I have attended the first festival and the third annual festival. It has improved greatly since it’s inception with the increase in the number of food vendors and the variety of cideries and meaderies represented.” – Yelp user Rina A.

The festival will be in September.

9. The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival‎, Atlantic City, New Jersey

“We’ve been going to the AC Beer Fest since its inception and it’s just gotten bigger and better. With so many breweries it kept the lines down to a minimum.” – Yelp user Albert S.

This year, the festival will be April 3-4.

8. Taste of Huntington Beach, Huntington Beach, California

“The best thing is to see lots of smiling faces who enjoyed themselves because the lines are short, food and drinks are plenty, and everyone having a great time.” – Yelp user Pete S.

This year, the festival will be on April 26.

7. Street Food Cinema, Glendale, California

“Super fun event that I highly recommend! The atmosphere is chill, no lines, no smokers – very family friendly and dog friendly. There is a section slotted just for folks without chairs, so you’re pretty guaranteed to get a good view.” –Yelp user Judy S.

The next event will be on February 14, 2020.

6. Taste of Santa Ana, Santa Ana, California

“The 6th Annual Taste of Santa Ana was such an amazing venue with numerous food vendors and restaurants that were there sampling out some of their delicious food and drinks! The ambience of this event was lively with exciting music and entertainment on the stage as well as different games set up even for children to play!” – Yelp user Matthew K.

The dates for the festival haven’t been announced but will likely be in October.

5. Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival, Ypsilanti, Michigan

MI Craft Beer / Facebook The festival boasts unusual beer flavours like key lime pie and maple pancake.

“The weather is great, and the delicious craft beer is plentiful. All of your favourite Michigan craft breweries in one place bringing their A-game! What’s not to love?!” – Yelp user Jessica N.

This year, the festival will be July 24-25.

4. Chaiya Meditation Monastery Monthly Food Fair, Las Vegas, Nevada

“I love coming here and enjoying the tasty food selections they have. To get home cooked Thai food is amazing. The Pad Thai is well worth the trip by itself but there is so much more to try.” – Yelp user Ed V.

The festival occurs once a month. The next date is February 24, 2020.

3. Great American Beer Festival, Denver, Colorado

Great American Beer Festival / Facebook The festival serves thousands of different kinds of beer.

“I have been the last 4 years and I have the best time tasting different beers, seeing the special booths and most recent beer adventures. This is a festival that is enormous in size, so some planning is needed. With over 800 breweries and more than 6000 beers to sample, you need to know where you are going and what you want to visit or it can be overwhelming.” – Yelp user Dan C.

This year, the festival will be September 24-26.

2. Barrels & Bites Benefitting Boys & Girls Club, Reno, Nevada

“By far one of the best events that I have attended! The layout made it easy to move around and locate the food, different beverage types, and the auction items.” – Yelp user James B.

The next festival will be held on September 11, 2020.

1. SOS Wild and Crazy Taco Night, Costa Mesa, California

“Wonderful, as always. Event is well organised every year and the vendors offer a tremendous variety for the patrons.” – Yelp user Yuki M.

This year, the festival will be on April 2.

