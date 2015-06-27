America's incredible swing toward same-sex marriage in 4 charts

In 2001 the Netherlands legalised same-sex marriage, then came Belgium in 2003, South Africa in 2006, and Argentina in 2010.

With Friday’s historic Supreme Court ruling, the United States has done the same.

Given that the American Psychiatric Association classified homosexuality as a mental illness until 1973, that’s quite the turnaround.

As the Pew Research Center has documented in their polling, the stance on same-sex marriage in America has undergone a radical transformation in the past 12 years.

In the words of Time reporter David Von Drehle, same-sex marriage is an “increasingly uncontroversial controversy.”

If these trends hold, it looks like any meaningful opposition to same-sex marriage in America will soon die out.

