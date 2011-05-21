The 19 Greatest Roadside Attractions In America

Photo: wikipedia commons

Roadside attractions are an old American tradition, but they continue to pop up in unexpected places today.They were originally meant to draw tourists in on their way someplace else; they can be whimsical, impressive, or just plain odd, with no real purpose at all.



With only a couple of exceptions, the ones listed here can all be seen by car.

Suggested reading on the way to any of them: Another Roadside Attraction by Tom Robbins.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.