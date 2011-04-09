America’s Stop-Loss—Global Market Undermines U.S. Integrity

Top-Heavy U.S. Government Has Vested Interest—While Military Pay Halts



Everybody in America is affected. The U.S., a proud nation, has become a country littered with deterioration and foreclosure ghost towns. Unemployment and anxiety bring fear to communities as progress halts. What Americans need most is within our grasp: productivity and more sustainable planning.

The challenge is our dependence on global trade, which boils down to consumer goods manufactured in China. Our lack of production of goods at home is coming full circle with a vengeance.

Currently, China holds $1.2 trillion of U.S. debt, and Japan holds $882 billion. Supporting trade with the East requires global security, a mission that bears little fruit for the average U.S. taxpayer.

Top-heavy government and corporate interests promote the global marketplace, while a majority of American families prefer U.S.-made goods that tend to outlast the Chinese copies. Unfortunately, U.S. goods have become increasingly more difficult to acquire because slavish labour wages overseas provide an unfair price point that drives the trade and yields higher profits to retailers.

The question is this: At what point do capitalism and democracy reach critical mass. Does the evangelism of our free-trade systems improve quality of life over the long term?

With the heightened demand for inexpensive Chinese goods, security risks increase as well. Imports to the U.S. have been identified as harboring potential WMD and drugs. We know that some of the drugs, mostly opium from Afghanistan, still make it through undetected. Who is to know definitively if any WMD have reached their destination?

U.S. security analysts say another strike on U.S. soil is likely. However, heightened security measures do not appear to be cost-effective while the U.S. military is facing a hold on pay.

President Barack Obama has been struggling to introduce a remedy. However, his priorities are now shifting to his campaign for reelection. One progressive strategy is to introduce fresh ideas and new key thinkers to corral America’s troubles, but Obama feels more confident with his current advisors, despite the lack of “change” that many Americans feel was a good sales pitch with no follow-through.

With many Americans facing tough times, families are now seasoning their strategic defaults and carefully planning their exit strategies for the months ahead.

In hindsight, the collapse of the U.S. housing market was a Ponzi scheme on mortgage lending and malicious deception on Wall Street, but America’s recovery remains to be seen. The biggest problem currently appears to be our dependence on the global marketplace.

Many U.S. taxpayers have become increasingly more frugal in spending habits—credit card usage is declining as more rely on cash.

Shockwaves in unemployment are now hitting home for U.S. soldiers who are returning stateside after fighting overseas. Troops are experiencing the dilemma firsthand as they witness the correlation of global security, its costs, and the financial hardships back home. A Marine Gunnery Sergeant said, “I’m sick of trying to solve the world’s problems; let’s take care of our own for a change. Things have gotten worse since I was growing up here in Ohio, and now I can’t even get paid on time. With four kids, bills, and a mortgage, you can barely get by.”

“We are learning a lesson as a country”, said a three-year unemployed steelworker from Ohio Valley. “No work for three years and living with your folks gives you a great deal of time to study what is going on in the big picture.” He continued, “We spend too much money on people who are navel gazing; we need immediate action to solve these problem.”

