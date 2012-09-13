See Where The World's First Commercial Space Flights Will Take Off From

Photo: Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic has promised to launch its pioneer spaceflight sometime next year aboard its spacecraft Spaceship Two. Once this flight takes off, it could mean the start of a whole new wave of commercial space tourism—and all of those space flights will likely leave from America’s shiny new spaceport: Spaceport America.



Located in New Mexico, Spaceport America is “the world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport.”

Built and operated by the New Mexico Spaceport Authority, Spaceport America officially opened in 2010, but the public areas aren’t slated for completion until 2013.

The terminal and hangar facility, designed by British architectural firm Foster + Partners, is sleek and modern, yet it blends seamlessly into the arid New Mexico landscape. It’s also high-tech and environmentally-friendly.

Overall, the project will cost $209 million.

