America's Secret Elite Warriors Explained In One Simple Infographic

US Marine Corps MARSOC Marines on a night training mission.

The US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) oversees roughly 70,000 operators, support units, and civilians from each of the military’s sister service branches.

America’s elite soldiers, work under a shroud of secrecy to carry out high-risk missions with swift precision, laser focus and firm perseverance.

Operators work in up to 80 countries with sometimes less than 48 hours notice to accomplish assignments in counterterrorism, unconventional warfare, capture and assassinations of wanted peoples, and training of foreign forces.

Working with the military’s most advanced technology and weapons, the projected FY2015 budget for US Special Ops forces is approximately $US9.9 billion.

The following graphic lists the strengths of each unit and how these elite warriors combine their skills to serve the interests of global security.

