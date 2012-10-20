America's Scary Shift To Obesity Over 2 Decades [Maps]

It’s no secret that America is getting fatter.



But these two maps from Bank of America strategist Sarbjit Nahal’s report Globesity – The Global Fight Against Obesity show how fast the nation is shifting towards obesity.

The map on the left shows that in 1990, 10 states in the CDC’s behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System had an obesity prevalence of less than 10 per cent, and no state had a prevalence more than 15 per cent.

Fast-forward two decades to 2010, and no state has a prevalence of obesity less than 20 per cent, and 12 states have an obesity prevalence of 30 per cent or more.

Nahal notes:

The highest prevalence of obesity in the US is in the south. Mississippi, the most obese state (34%) for the sixth consecutive year, is also one of the poorest and suffers from low insurance coverage, a weak education system and high unemployment.

Photo: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

