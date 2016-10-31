11 terrifying, real haunted houses in America

Forget about those hokey attractions at amusement parks. There are real haunted houses spread across America.

We’re talking about the true-blue, creepy-as-can-be haunted houses. The houses where local residents claim they hear voices and where serial killers dumped their victims. The places that carry legends of entire families vanishing into thin air and that serve as a backdrop for murders and suicides. Or, the places that just look like something horrifying happened there.

Photographer Seph Lawless braved these collapsing buildings for his new photo book, “Autopsy of America: The Death of a Nation.” Captioned with the photos are the urban legends and tales Lawless heard about the houses he photographed, coupled with information from some corroborating news reports.

