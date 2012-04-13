13 Signs That America's Prison System Is Out Of Control

Photo: AP

Since the war on drugs began in 1971, America’s prison population has surged 700 per cent to 2.4 million.Prisoners have become part of the economy, manufacturing and assembling products for major corporations, while private prisons have emerged as multi-billion dollar operations.



Now that there are more Americans under correctional supervision than were in Stalin’s gulags, it’s officially out of control.

