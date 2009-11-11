America's Poorest City Gets $25 Million Aquarium Stimulus

(Personal note: I actually grew up 10 minutes outside of Camden, New Jersey and I have to say, it really is the poorest city I’ve ever encountered in my lifetime. The city is in desperate need of a complete retooling and stimulus but it seems any investments go right to the city’s staples: The Susquehanna Bank concert arena, the Camden Aquarium, and Rutgers University. With that said, it doesn’t surprise me that out of a $175 million stimulus package approved for Camden back in 2002, $25 million was spent on the aquarium, including a new hippo tank.)



Inquirer: The money bought the city a privatized aquarium with hippos, sharks, and a West African aviary. But it did not affect Camden’s median income, the lowest of any medium-sized American city.

“Give us jobs, fix our schools,” said Angel Cordero, a community activist. “Don’t give us fish, let us fish.”

Below, a chart detailing how bad Camden’s economic situation really is:

