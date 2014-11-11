America's Oldest Veteran Drinks Whiskey And Smokes Cigars At Age 108

Even at 108 years old, America’s oldest living military veteran is enjoying the spotlight on his service and doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Richard Overton, an Army veteran of World War II now living in Austin, Texas, still enjoys cigars and whiskey.

From The Houston Chronicle in November 2013:

“He drives and walks without a cane. During a television interview in March, he told a reporter that he doesn’t take medicine, smokes cigars every day and takes whiskey in his morning coffee. The key to living to his age, he said, is simply “staying out of trouble.”

“I may drink a little in the evening too with some soda water, but that’s it,” Overton told Fox News. “Whiskey’s a good medicine. It keeps your muscles tender.”

In addition to his somewhat unorthodox habits, Overton stays busy throughout the day — trimming trees, helping with horses, and never watches television, according to Fox.

Born May 11, 1906, he’s believed to be the oldest living veteran, although it’s impossible to verify since not all veterans are registered with the Department of Veterans Affairs. He served in the South Pacific during the war before selling furniture in Austin after discharge and later working in the state Treasurer’s Office, according to The Chronicle.

“I’ve gotten so many letters and so many thank yous and I enjoy every bit of it, but I’m still going to enjoy some more,” Overton, who is planning a visit with President Obama next week, told The Chronicle.

Mr. Richard Overton, the oldest living veteran. Kids, do not play on his lawn. pic.twitter.com/VQ0twXRdi1

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 10, 2014

Paul Szoldra originally wrote this report.

